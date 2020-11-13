woman killed

25-year-old woman dies after being shot in Raleigh overnight

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A 25-year-old woman has died after being shot in Raleigh early Friday morning.

The Raleigh Police Department said officers responded to the 5500 block of Atlantic Springs Road just before 1 a.m. On arrival, officers found Maya Elaine Rogers suffering from serious injuries.

Rogers was taken to WakeMed Hospital where authorities said she died on Friday afternoon.

Police did not release a description of a shooting suspect.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Raleigh Police Department at (919) 834-4357.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighwoman shotwoman killedraleigh news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WOMAN KILLED
Woman dies in wreck on I-40 when she loses control during heavy rain
Scott Peterson murder conviction could be overturned
Fayetteville woman shot, killed during dispute
Creedmoor police make arrest in woman's March shooting death
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2020 Election Results: President Donald Trump wins NC
ELECTION UPDATE: NC will finish counting ballots today
LATEST: NC State to require negative COVID-19 test when students return
2020 Election Results: Joe Biden wins GA
Search for toddler resumes near NC campsite where 4 died
Governor issues State of Emergency after flooding in NC
Biden COVID board co-chair pushes back on 'locking down' US
Show More
Wake County libraries announce reopening plan
51-year-old woman gives birth to her own granddaughter
Cary development that will feature Wegmans, apartments breaks ground
Hurricane Center: Iota could follow Eta's deadly path
How safe are outdoor dining igloos when it comes to COVID-19 spread?
More TOP STORIES News