25-year-old woman dies after being shot in Raleigh overnight

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A 25-year-old woman has died after being shot in Raleigh early Friday morning.The Raleigh Police Department said officers responded to the 5500 block of Atlantic Springs Road just before 1 a.m. On arrival, officers found Maya Elaine Rogers suffering from serious injuries.Rogers was taken to WakeMed Hospital where authorities said she died on Friday afternoon.Police did not release a description of a shooting suspect.Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Raleigh Police Department at (919) 834-4357.