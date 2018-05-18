2nd arrest made in fatal shooting of Spring Lake business owner

Theodore Lee Jr. (Spring Lake Police Department)

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WTVD) --
Spring Lake Police said Friday evening that a second man is facing charges in the fatal shooting of a business owner May 1.

Theodore Lee Jr, 27, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 62-year-old Winfred Alfonza Worthy.

Lee was already in custody - he was being held at the Wayne County Detention Center in Goldsboro on an unrelated charge for attempted first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon stemming from an April 26 incident in Goldsboro.

Joseph Murchison



On Thursday, police arrested 24-year-old Joseph Davone Murchison in Fayetteville. He's also charged with first-degree murder.

Police have said they believe Worthy, co-owner of a towing business, was targeted, and witnesses said two men were inside a car that drove off in a green, mid-1990's Lincoln Town Car, after the shooting.

Raw video: Spring Lake man fatally shot
Spring Lake police say that after further investigation, they have determined that the vehicle used in the shooting death of a 62-year-old business owner is described as a green, mid-1990's Lincoln Town Car, with gray rocker panels at the bottom of the doors.


Spring Lake police ask anyone with any information regarding this homicide to please call (910) 436-0350 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Family struggles for answers after man gunned down
The brother of the Spring Lake man who was gunned down outside of his home as he was going to get his mail is speaking out.
