A second suspect in a fatal shooting at a Halloween party in Hillsborough has turned himself in.

By
HILLSBOROUGH N.C. (WTVD) --
Xzavier Gibson, one of the two suspects connected to the shooting death of an 18-year-old woman at a Halloween Party, will appear in court Wednesday afternoon.

The US Marshals Joint Fugitive Task Force arrested Gibson Tuesday in Alamance County.

The second suspect, 23-year-old Takeem Turrentine, turned himself in Wednesday morning.

On Oct. 28, the Orange County Sheriffs Office found 18-year-old Rashiaya Melton shot in the head behind a barn off Mill Creek Road.

Investigators said several 18-year-olds were among nearly 300 people who attended the Halloween party that ended in gunfire.

Drugs and alcohol were also found at the scene.

Melton was a student at Cedar Ridge High School in Hillsborough.

A district spokesman said grief counselors and nurses are on hand to help students and staff cope with the news. Wednesday is the first time students are returning to class following a two-day teacher workday.

ABC11 will be in the courtroom during Gibson's first court appearance.

There is a $5,000 cash reward tip leading to an arrest.

The community is asked to call Investigator J. Nazworth (919) 245-2925.

The video above is from a previous story.
