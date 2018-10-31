HILLSBOROUGH N.C. (WTVD) --Xzavier Gibson, one of the two suspects connected to the shooting death of an 18-year-old woman at a Halloween Party, will appear in court Wednesday afternoon.
The US Marshals Joint Fugitive Task Force arrested Gibson Tuesday in Alamance County.
The second suspect, 23-year-old Takeem Turrentine, turned himself in Wednesday morning.
On Oct. 28, the Orange County Sheriffs Office found 18-year-old Rashiaya Melton shot in the head behind a barn off Mill Creek Road.
Investigators said several 18-year-olds were among nearly 300 people who attended the Halloween party that ended in gunfire.
Drugs and alcohol were also found at the scene.
Melton was a student at Cedar Ridge High School in Hillsborough.
A district spokesman said grief counselors and nurses are on hand to help students and staff cope with the news. Wednesday is the first time students are returning to class following a two-day teacher workday.
ABC11 will be in the courtroom during Gibson's first court appearance.
There is a $5,000 cash reward tip leading to an arrest.
The community is asked to call Investigator J. Nazworth (919) 245-2925.
