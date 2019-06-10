3 charged in deadly Goldsboro motel shooting

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Three men have been charged after a man was shot and killed Friday night at a motel in Goldsboro.It happened around 10:40 p.m. at the America's Best Value Inn on US Highway 70 East.Officers responded to a shooting call at the motel and when they got there, they found a man, who has been identified as 34-year-old Tishan Geigher, lying outside the door of one of the rooms and suffering from a gunshot wound.Wayne County EMS responded and pronounced the man dead at the scene.Officials say Geigher had been living at the motel at the time.Authorities have arrested and charged 20-year-old Jaime Toledano and 18-year-old Cameron Smith with murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon. No bond was given for either.The third man, Jose Roman, of Dudley, turned himself in to authorities on June 10 and was charged with murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.Roman was given "no bond" and is in the Wayne County Detention Center.The case remains under investigation.