3 charged in deadly Goldsboro motel shooting

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Three men have been charged after a man was shot and killed Friday night at a motel in Goldsboro.

It happened around 10:40 p.m. at the America's Best Value Inn on US Highway 70 East.

Officers responded to a shooting call at the motel and when they got there, they found a man, who has been identified as 34-year-old Tishan Geigher, lying outside the door of one of the rooms and suffering from a gunshot wound.

Wayne County EMS responded and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Officials say Geigher had been living at the motel at the time.

Authorities have arrested and charged 20-year-old Jaime Toledano and 18-year-old Cameron Smith with murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon. No bond was given for either.

The third man, Jose Roman, of Dudley, turned himself in to authorities on June 10 and was charged with murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Roman was given "no bond" and is in the Wayne County Detention Center.

The case remains under investigation.

