3 displaced after house, Dollar General catch fire in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville firefighters battled a house fire and a commercial fire on Sunday.Three people were displaced after the house fire. The fire happening a little after 8 p.m. along the 100 block of Revere Street.On arrival, first responders found a single-story home with 'heavy fire' showing from the side and backside of the home.No occupants were in the home at the time of the fire; no injuries were reported.A fire investigation is also underway after a Dollar General caught fire on Sunday night.The fire started just before 8:30 p.m. at 1302 Ramsey St. On arrival, first responding units reported heavy smoke and fire coming from inside the building.The Fayetteville Fire Department is now working to find the origin and cause of the fire.