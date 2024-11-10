3 people injured in Durham shooting

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people were taken to the hospital and one other was injured in a shooting on Saturday afternoon.

Durham police said officers responded to calls about a gunshot wound just after 6 p.m. in the 600 block of Lakeland Street. When officers arrived they were told three men had been shot.

Police said two victims were found nearby and taken to the hospital. One person is being treated for what police described as non-life threatening injuries. The other victim is listed in critical condition.

Authorities said the third victim has not been located.

Anyone with any information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200 or online at www.durhamcrimestoppers.org. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

