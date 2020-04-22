3 Virginia children at center of Amber Alert found safe; parents in custody

Virginia State Police issued the alert for Cameron Allison, 6, Emma Allison, 6, and Colin Allison, 1 on Wednesday morning
Ruby Allison, the mother, had been taken into custody in Florence, South Carolina and Roanoke County Police Chief Hall told WSET that John Allison, the father, turned himself in at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
If anyone has further information on the abductions, you are asked to contact the Roanoke County Police Department at (540) 777-8798, 540-777-8799 or the Virginia State Police at #77.