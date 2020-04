3 Virginia children at center of Amber Alert found safe; parents in custody

John Allison, left, and Ruby Allison.

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WTVD) -- Three children at the center of an Amber Alert issued out of Virginia have been found safe.Virginia State Police issued the alert for Cameron Allison, 6, Emma Allison, 6, and Colin Allison, 1 on Wednesday morningRuby Allison, the mother, had been taken into custody in Florence, South Carolina and Roanoke County Police Chief Hall told WSET that John Allison, the father, turned himself in at 10 a.m. Wednesday. If anyone has further information on the abductions, you are asked to contact the Roanoke County Police Department at (540) 777-8798, 540-777-8799 or the Virginia State Police at #77.