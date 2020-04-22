3 Virginia children at center of Amber Alert found safe; parents in custody

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WTVD) -- Three children at the center of an Amber Alert issued out of Virginia have been found safe.

Virginia State Police issued the alert for Cameron Allison, 6, Emma Allison, 6, and Colin Allison, 1 on Wednesday morning

Ruby Allison, the mother, had been taken into custody in Florence, South Carolina and Roanoke County Police Chief Hall told WSET that John Allison, the father, turned himself in at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

John Allison, left, and Ruby Allison.



If anyone has further information on the abductions, you are asked to contact the Roanoke County Police Department at (540) 777-8798, 540-777-8799 or the Virginia State Police at #77.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
virginiasouth carolinacrimeamber alertmissing childrenu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC receives 5% of requested PPE: emergency officials
Many wary of virus reopenings as some US states loosen rules
High commissions lead Raleigh restaurant to pull plug on Grubhub
Longtime Raleigh restaurant paying employees amid shutdown
Arrest made in March shooting death of NCCU student
Food returning to shelves but don't expect this item anytime soon
Coronavirus unknowns: Some of the biggest unanswered questions
Show More
WEATHER: Severe storms expected Thursday
NC town hangs high school senior photos on banners
CDC head warns of 2nd COVID-19 wave that could be worse
94 publicly traded companies got $365M in PPP loans: Investigation
Chicken sale brings out another big crowd in Raleigh
More TOP STORIES News