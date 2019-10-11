66-year-old man with dementia found in downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police said they have found a man who went missing after Thursday night's N.C. State football game.NC State Police said they have found 66-year-old Robert Duke Miles Jr. in downtown Raleigh.According to police, Miles is believed to have dementia or some other cognitive impairment.After being checkout by EMS, Miles will return to his assisted-living facility in Durham.