How to stay safe and support downtown Raleigh businesses

Raleigh (WTVD) -- With COVID-19 causing several changes to everyday life, the City of Raleigh is making it easier for you to shop for treasured buys and enjoy your favorite foods -- all while supporting small and local businesses. The Downtown Raleigh Alliance is providing the list below with direct links to help you explore what's available.

Here's what you can do:

  1. Shop online or via phone. Many of downtown's retailers have online shopping available; our local and independent shops will help you get what you need via phone, Facetime, or other methods, if necessary.
  2. Purchase custom or corporate gifts from retailers who can handle orders over the phone or online.
  3. If you typically order wholesale products with local retailers later in the year, place your orders now.
  4. If you do not need anything specific at the moment but still want to support local, buy gift cards to spend later in our various storefront businesses.

  5. For restaurants, order takeout or delivery and tip the same amount as you would dining in. See our running list of Downtown Raleigh restaurants offering takeout, curbside pickup, and delivery options now.
  6. You can buy gift cards for many local restaurants, too.
  7. Share this post and information widely, so others know how to help.

The City of Raleigh is also providing about 100 Temporary Curbside Pickup Zones throughout downtown to help connect storefront businesses and their customers during this COVID-19 response. Click here to see the map of zone placements.
