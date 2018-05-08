Iowa baby hit by softball has fractured skull, brain bleeds

McKenna Hovenga before and after the incident (Credit: Healing for McKenna via Facebook)

ROCHESTER, Minn. --
A 7-week-old baby is being treated for skull fractures and brain bleeds after she was hit in the head by a softball while watching her father play in northeastern Iowa.

Authorities said the overthrown softball struck McKenna Hovenga and her mom, Kassy, as they watched the game Wednesday in Shell Rock.

McKenna's father, Lee Hovenga, was in the game.

According to the Facebook page, "Healing for McKenna" McKenna was nursing behind the fence in the stands on the third-base line when she got hit.



McKenna was taken to a local hospital then flown to St. Mary's Hospital at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.

After 48 hours without a seizure, doctors have started to wean McKenna off her seizure medication.

A neurologist told the family that McKenna's brain activity is calming down.



Even though this is a tough time for the family, they're trying to stay positive.

"Thank you everyone soooo much for everything!!!! My heart is empty because of McKenna, but then I see all the support and love we have coming in and it floods with hope," Kassy wrote on Facebook.

Those who wish to donate can do so McKenna's YouCaring site.

The Associated Press contributed to this post.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportschild injuredMinnesota
(Copyright ©2018 ABC11-WTVD-TV/DT. All Rights Reserved - The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
Top Stories
Fayetteville police say this man is the "Ramsey Street Rapist"
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Man arrested in fatal shooting at Raleigh motel
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
'Silent Sam' is gone but conversation continues at UNC-Chapel Hill
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
Changes coming to several Wake County Public Schools
Show More
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
Cumberland County pursuit ends in crash, closes part of Glensford Drive
Bank worker arrested in $75K robbery of business owner
California caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
Man at center of violent Raleigh police encounter joins family, stays silent on case
More News