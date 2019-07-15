8-year-old girl shot in back after argument at Durham duplex

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police officers are investigating after an 8-year-old girl was injured in a shooting early Monday morning.

The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. near McNeil Lane and North Blacknall Street.

Officers on scene told ABC11 crews that an argument broke out in an apartment complex parking lot near a white SUV. That argument turned violent and shots were fired. The SUV was then seen leaving the scene.



Those bullets went into a nearby duplex where two children were present.

A bullet hit an 8-year-old girl in the back. She was taken to the hospital. An 11-year-old boy, who police originally thought to be shot, was cut by debris.

Both child's injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

No information about the shooter has been released.

Those with information should contact Cpl. Brigante at (919) 560-4281, ext. 29118 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durhamcrimedurham policeshooting
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man arrested after trying to run over deputy, leading him on chase
Vandals damage 4 parked cars in Durham neighborhood
The 411: 4 headlines to get you through Monday, July 15
Trump moves to end asylum protections for Central Americans
Shark bites teen girl while she's boogie boarding
Mom forgives teen who accidentally killed 15-year-old son
Hot weather, high heat index to stick around
Show More
Officials: 19-year-old driver fell asleep before fatal U.S. 70 crash
High levels of fecal bacteria found in Neuse River, nonprofit says
13-year-old leads police on chase that ends in fiery crash in backyard
Therapy dog stolen from outside grocery store reunited with owner
Woman steals her stolen vehicle back from thieves
More TOP STORIES News