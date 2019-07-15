8-year-old girl shot in back after argument at Durham duplex

When an overnight verbal dispute outside that home turned violent, shots fired hit two young victims inside the building. We’re live from the scene in Durham with the latest this morning on @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/3lA2MQCJsD — Anthony Wilson (@AnthonyABC11) July 15, 2019

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police officers are investigating after an 8-year-old girl was injured in a shooting early Monday morning.The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. near McNeil Lane and North Blacknall Street.Officers on scene told ABC11 crews that an argument broke out in an apartment complex parking lot near a white SUV. That argument turned violent and shots were fired. The SUV was then seen leaving the scene.Those bullets went into a nearby duplex where two children were present.A bullet hit an 8-year-old girl in the back. She was taken to the hospital. An 11-year-old boy, who police originally thought to be shot, was cut by debris.Both child's injuries are considered non-life-threatening.No information about the shooter has been released.Those with information should contact Cpl. Brigante at (919) 560-4281, ext. 29118 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.