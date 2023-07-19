Man charged in death of 82-year-old pedestrian on Capital Boulevard

An 82-year-old man was hit and killed late Saturday night in Raleigh.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man has been charged in connection with the death of a pedestrian, Raleigh Police said Wednesday.

Ishmael Rashawn Moss, 23, was charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and speeding in the death of an 82-year-old man who was hit and killed late Saturday night in Raleigh.

The incident happened around 11:45 p.m. on Capital Boulevard. Police said the victim, Larry Weiner, 82, was attempting to cross outside of a crosswalk near Capital Boulevard and Old Buffaloe Road.

Weiner was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is the third pedestrian-related crash along Capital Boulevard in recent weeks.

