Central North Carolina events mark 20th anniversary of 9/11

As the country pauses to remember the 20th anniversary of September 11, several local events are planned in memory of the lives lost on that tragic day and to honor the first responders across our area.
Raleigh
Art of Remembrance at NC State: The program of music, dance, poetry and reflection will feature Mark Evans '16, Charles Moretz '72, North Carolina poet laureate Jaki Shelton Green, Nick Drake, director of Military and Veterans Services, student performers from the Department of Music and Dance Program and Chancellor Randy Woodson. The memorial ceremony is free and open to the public, but reservations are required. The event will be livestreamed for those who cannot attend in person. 7 pm. Tally Student Union, Stewart Theatre
Durham
9/11 Remembrance: Durham City and County emergency responders will recognize the 20th anniversary of the tragic events of September 11 by holding the Durham Remembers 9/11 event. 8:30am - 10am, CCB Plaza, Downtown Durham
Grant Us Peace: Music and Readings Commemorating the 20th Anniversary of 9/11: Duke Chapel musicians and the Ciompi Quartet perform compositions with themes of remembrance, peace, and reconciliation by composers such as Joan Tower, Felix Mendelssohn, Shireen Abu-Khader, Ned Rorem, Ola Gjeilo, and George Walker. The musical performances are interwoven with poetic commentary. The concert will also be livestreamed. 7:30 pm, Duke Chapel
Fayetteville
ASOM Ceremony and Field of Honor: Flag sponsors will have an opportunity to ring the Unity Bell in honor or in memory of their loved one whose flag is among those 500 dedicated on the ASOM Parade Field. Retired Command Sgt. Maj. Bill Thetford, the former U.S. Special Operations Command's senior enlisted leader, will be the guest speaker. 8 am, Airborne and Special Operation Museum's Yarborough Bank Theater
Memorial Stair Climb: Honoring the first responders who gave their lives on 9/11, each participant will pay tribute to the fallen by climbing the equivalent of the 110 stories of the World Trade Center. Opening ceremonies begin at 8:30 am. The climb starts at 8:47 am. Segra Stadium, 460 Hay Street
Fayetteville Symphony Orchestra performance: The orchestra, together with the Cape Fear Regional Theatre, will present a free performance of "Where Were You". 7:30 pm, Festival Park, 335 Ray Avenue
Cary
September 11th 20th Anniversary Memorial: The Cary VFW and Auxiliary will be conducting a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony. This will be followed by a brunch in the Memorial Hall. 8:30 am - 1 pm, Cary Franklin-Sloan VFW Post 7383, 522 Reedy Creek Road
Chapel Hill
UNC Army ROTC 9/11 Memorial Run (CHPD and CHFD participating): The UNC Army ROTC is hosting its annual 9/11 Memorial Run. Participants will run the stairs of Kenan Stadium to honor our first responders and commemorate those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001. 7 am, Kenan Memorial Stadium
Fuquay-Varina
9/11 Day of Remembrance Service: Join the men and women of the Fuquay-Varina Police and Fire Departments as they remember 9/11 and how it changed American forever. 8:30 am - 9:30 am, Fuquay-Varina Arts Center, 123 E. Vance Street.
UNC will also honor first responders during its home opener football game against Georgia State University beginning at 7:30 pm
Garner
9/11 20th Anniversary Remembrance: The Town of Garner, Garner Police Department, and Garner Fire-Rescue will hold a ceremony outside Town Hall with comments from the mayor, police chief, and fire chief; a presentation of colors by Garner Police/Fire Joint Honor Guard; musical performances; and a bell ceremony. 9 am, Garner Town Hall, 900 7th Avenue
Holly Springs
9/11 Ceremony at Fire Station 1: The public is invited to attend this annual ceremony hosted by Holly Springs Fire Department to remember the lives lost because of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. The gathering is at the fire station's 9/11 memorial, which includes a piece of steel from the North Tower of the World Trade Center. 9 am, Holly Springs Fire Station 1, 700 Flint Point Lane
9/11 Heroes Run: The 9/11 Heroes Run 5k welcomes runners, ruckers, and walkers of all levels, ages, and fitness experiences to honor the heroes of 9/11 and those who've served our nation since. We activate & unite communities and empower local veterans, active duty, first responders, and families of the fallen. This year, we'd also like to acknowledge the hard work of all of our nation's frontline healthcare workers, who continue to serve selflessly and valiantly during this time of uncertainty. 8:30 am, Sugg Farm at Bass Lake Park, 2401 Grigsby Avenue
9/11 Never Forget Memorial Service: The memorial is in participation with the Boy Scouts of America, Troop 320. The War on Terror monument honors all civilian and military fallen heroes who died while serving in the War on Terror and in the attack on 9/11. Those military fallen heroes include U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Sam Griffith, Troop 320 Eagle Scout. David Griffith chose to build the memorial as part of his Eagle Scout project is also a member of Troop 320. 11 am, Veterans Park Holly Springs, 600 Bikram Dr.
Wake Forest
Wake Forest Fire Department Ceremony: The WFFD will partner with The Freedom Flag Foundation to host a 9/11 20th Anniversary Remembrance Ceremony. Open to the public. 8:30 am, Fire Station #1, 420 Elm Ave.
