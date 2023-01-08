RALEIGH (WTVD) -- ABC11 Together Perspectives for January 8, 2023 contains segments on the ABC11 Together Blood Drive, Triangle MKL, Jr. Committee Events, Durham's NC MLK & Black History Month Parade, and Book Harvest's Dream Big MLK Day Book Drive and Community Celebration.
ABC11 Together Bood Drive
Every two seconds, someone in the United States needs blood.
On Wednesday, January 11, from 8 am - 6 pm, you can help create new beginnings for those in need by rolling up your sleeve and donating to the ABC11 Together Blood Drive.
Appointments are available at all of the locations below.
Marriott Raleigh Crabtree Valley
4500 Marriott Drive
Aria Cultural Center
2609 North Duke Street in Durham
Fayetteville Technical Community College
Tony Rand Student Center
2200 Hull Road
Triangle MLK Jr. Committee Events
Every year The Triangle MLK Jr. Committee sponsors a number of events commemorating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy. It gets underway Friday, January 13 with the 43rd Annual Wreath Laying Ceremony at the Martin Luther King Jr. Gardens in Raleigh.
Friday - January 13
Wreath Laying Ceremony
9AM - MLK, Jr. Memorial Gardens in Raleigh
Monday - January 16
Interfaith Prayer Breakfast
Sheraton Imperial RTP
6AM - Doors Open
7:15AM - Program Begins
Memorial March
NC State Capitol
10AM - Gathering
11AM - March
MLK Noon Observance
12PM - Virtual Event
Evening Musical Event
5:30PM - Virtual Event
NC MLK Black History Month Parade
On Saturday, February 4, the 20th Annual North Carolina Martin Luther King, Jr. - Black History Month Parade will be held in Durham. The parade begins at noon and runs along Fayetteville Street from White Rock Baptist Church and the North Carolina Central University campus.
Spectacular Magazine organizes the parade every year and ABC11 Together is a proud sponsor.
Book Harvest's Dream Big MLK Day Book Drive & Community Celebration
Every MLK Day Book Harvest celebrates the power of community during its annual Big Dream MLK Day Book Drive and Community Celebration. This year the event will take place at Durham's Golden Belt Campus from 1-4PM.