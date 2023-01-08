ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help.

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- ABC11 Together Perspectives for January 8, 2023 contains segments on the ABC11 Together Blood Drive, Triangle MKL, Jr. Committee Events, Durham's NC MLK & Black History Month Parade, and Book Harvest's Dream Big MLK Day Book Drive and Community Celebration.

ABC11 Together Bood Drive

Every two seconds, someone in the United States needs blood.

On Wednesday, January 11, from 8 am - 6 pm, you can help create new beginnings for those in need by rolling up your sleeve and donating to the ABC11 Together Blood Drive.

Appointments are available at all of the locations below.

Marriott Raleigh Crabtree Valley

4500 Marriott Drive

Aria Cultural Center

2609 North Duke Street in Durham

Fayetteville Technical Community College

Tony Rand Student Center

2200 Hull Road

Click here for more information

Triangle MLK Jr. Committee Events

Every year The Triangle MLK Jr. Committee sponsors a number of events commemorating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy. It gets underway Friday, January 13 with the 43rd Annual Wreath Laying Ceremony at the Martin Luther King Jr. Gardens in Raleigh.

Friday - January 13

Wreath Laying Ceremony

9AM - MLK, Jr. Memorial Gardens in Raleigh

Monday - January 16

Interfaith Prayer Breakfast

Sheraton Imperial RTP

6AM - Doors Open

7:15AM - Program Begins

Memorial March

NC State Capitol

10AM - Gathering

11AM - March

MLK Noon Observance

12PM - Virtual Event

Evening Musical Event

5:30PM - Virtual Event

Click here for more information

NC MLK Black History Month Parade

On Saturday, February 4, the 20th Annual North Carolina Martin Luther King, Jr. - Black History Month Parade will be held in Durham. The parade begins at noon and runs along Fayetteville Street from White Rock Baptist Church and the North Carolina Central University campus.

Spectacular Magazine organizes the parade every year and ABC11 Together is a proud sponsor.

Click here for more information

Book Harvest's Dream Big MLK Day Book Drive & Community Celebration

Every MLK Day Book Harvest celebrates the power of community during its annual Big Dream MLK Day Book Drive and Community Celebration. This year the event will take place at Durham's Golden Belt Campus from 1-4PM.

Click here for more information