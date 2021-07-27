Mother, boyfriend charged after 5-year-old's death in Aberdeen

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Mother, boyfriend charged after 5-year-old's death in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, N.C. (WTVD) -- A mother and her boyfriend have been charged in the death of a 5-year-old girl in a case that rattled Aberdeen police.

Aberdeen Police Chief Carl Colasacco said they don't see these kinds of child-abuse cases in their town, especially those that lead to the death of a young child.

"It's very sad," he told ABC11.

Ashley Ann Vinesett, 34, and Cody Jerome Davis, 34, are in Moore County custody Tuesday.

Ashely Vinesett, left, and Cody Davis

Aberdeen Police



Davis faces a first-degree murder charge, a charge of felony child abuse severe bodily injury and a charge of possession of stolen goods and property. Vinesett is charged with felony child abuse severe bodily injury to her daughter.

Police said the Spartanburg, South Carolina, couple was staying at the Super 8 motel in Aberdeen when they rushed the girl to First Health Moore Regional Hospital on Monday morning.

She died in the emergency room soon after staffers notified police of her condition.

Authorities said a preliminary autopsy led to the arrest of the couple later Monday afternoon. Colasacco said the report indicated that the young girl's death was by homicide.

"All my men and women got children and it's hard to deal with a small child's death," Colasacco said, "especially in a case that this was, in the manner that this was. The guys are still working out and the ladies are still working hard today trying to close up some small ends of it, find out some final pieces of the puzzle"

Colasacco would not confirm the cause of death Tuesday, saying he would wait until an official autopsy is completed.

He said the couple potentially faces additional charges.

Vinsett is being held on a $500,000 secured bond. Davis is being held on no bond.

Their first court date is scheduled for Thursday, according to jail records.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
aberdeenmoore countyncsouth carolinachild abusearrestmurderchild deathu.s. & worldmother charged
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
CDC reverses course on indoor masks in some parts of US
LATEST: Percent of positive COVID tests jumps to 10.4%
Man convicted of killing USC student who mistook his car for Uber
Simone Biles explains why she 'took a step back' from team finals
First Presbyterian Church Raleigh changes rules to help more families
'Shocked and disappointed': Vaccinated Cary couple sick with COVID-19
Show More
Man pleading guilty to 4 of 8 Atlanta-area spa killings
'This is how I'm going to die': Officers tell Jan. 6 stories
'This virus is not a joke': FL girl, 15, with COVID on ventilator
Summer sports camps see surge in participation
Cary Fenton development announces new retailers
More TOP STORIES News