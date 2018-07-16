Adult and child injured in Fayetteville house fire

An adult and a child were hurt when a home caught fire in Fayetteville Sunday night.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
Fayetteville fire officials responded to the incident at 209 University Avenue around 9:30 p.m., according to a release from the Fayetteville Fire and Emergency Management Department.

When officials arrived on the scene, flames were emanating from a single story home.

An adult was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation. A child was treated at the scene for asthma.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

The Red Cross is assisting three people displaced.
