Adult and child injured in Fayetteville house fire

An adult and a child were hurt when a home caught fire in Fayetteville Sunday night.Fayetteville fire officials responded to the incident at 209 University Avenue around 9:30 p.m., according to a release from the Fayetteville Fire and Emergency Management Department.When officials arrived on the scene, flames were emanating from a single story home.An adult was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation. A child was treated at the scene for asthma.The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.The Red Cross is assisting three people displaced.