AHOP Christian Academy student charged with statutory rape of 12-year-old

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- An 18-year-old from Raleigh has been arrested for statutory rape of a child.

Cary Police Department arrested Michael McGill, saying he committed sexual crimes against a 12-year-old.

The crime reportedly took place in November of 2020. He appeared in court Monday for the felony charge of first-degree statutory rape, as well as statutory sex offense with a child.

In court, McGill was given $1 million bond.

McGill attends AHOP Christian Academy in Chapel Hill. He plays on the football team. The school did not release information about his current status.
