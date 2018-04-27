Alamance County man accused of stabbing mother to death

HAW RIVER, N.C. (WTVD) --
An Alamance County man is accused of stabbing his mother to death in their home.

According to the sheriff's office, 29-year-old Jeremiah Paul Walsh called police early Friday morning and said he stabbed his mother.

When officers arrived at the home on Freshwater Road in Haw River, they found the man with a significant amount of blood on his hands and arms.

They also found the man's mother -- 57-year-old Karla Gail Arnold -- dead in a bedroom.

The medical examiner ruled the cause of death as multiple stab wounds.

Walsh is charged with first-degree murder.
