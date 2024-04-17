FAA issues ground stop nationwide for all AIaska Airlines, Horizon flights

Alaska Airlines asked the Federal Aviation Administration to issue a ground stop Wednesday morning for all mainline departures nationwide.

The ground stop went into effect around 7:50 a.m. PT, the company said.

An Alaska Airlines Embraer 175 airplane bound for Portland, Ore., takes off Monday, March 4, 2019, at Paine Field in Everett, Wash. AP

"This morning we experienced an issue while performing an upgrade to the system that calculates our weight and balance," Alaska said in a statement. "We're working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible. We apologize for the inconvenience and encourage guests to check the status of their flights on alaskaair.com or the Alaska App prior to heading to the airport.

The ground stop includes Horizon flights.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.