carbon monoxide

Elevated levels of carbon monoxide found in Durham apartment prompt evacuation

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The odor from charging golf cart sparked 911 calls and an evacuation at a Durham apartment Monday night.

The Durham Fire Department said calls came in for the odor and respiratory difficulty at Lofts at Southside on S. Roxboro.

Elevated levels of carbon monoxide were found in tests and the call became a hazmat situation.

Durham fire officials said 40 people were evacuated and two were transported as a precaution.

The issue turned out to be a golf cart that was being charged overnight. The batteries produced an odor which led to the 911 calls for breathing problems, Durham fire officials said.

The all clear was given and residents can return to the apartment.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durhamcarbon monoxideapartment
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CARBON MONOXIDE
Operation Save a Life delivers thousands of free smoke alarms
Issues fixed after Fort Bragg family sickened by carbon monoxide
Activists warn rollback of U.S. clean car standards will hurt the Triangle
Durham charter school evacuated due to carbon monoxide leak
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Severe storms could bring damaging winds on Tuesday
Florida veterinarian, wife killed in Raleigh plane crash
Nearly 200 people honor memory of Holly Springs teen at vigil
New self-help packet helps NC couples get divorced without attorney
Durham's 'can opener' bridge to be raised this week
Cary man pleads for return of stolen truck containing father's ashes
Fortnite addiction lawsuit not extreme, psychology professor says
Show More
Man escapes back of NYPD car before being tackled by police
Wake County has most coyote sightings in the state
Shakeup could change rules for how often truck drivers take breaks
Cumberland County proposing vape ban on county property
How to watch the Orionid meteor shower peak tonight
More TOP STORIES News