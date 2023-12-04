Wake Veterinary Hospital & Urgent Care evacuated due to carbon monoxide scare

Workers and animals at Wake Veterinary Hospital & Urgent Care had to evacuate the building Monday due to a carbon monoxide poisoning scare.

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Workers and animals at Wake Veterinary Hospital & Urgent Care had to evacuate the building Monday due to a carbon monoxide poisoning scare.

It happened around 2 p.m. at the building located on Tandal Place in Knightdale near the intersection of Interstate 540 and Business 64.

First responders said a generator associated with construction happening near the building was to blame for the scare.

No humans or animals were seriously harmed, but they all could be seen gathering in the parking lot outside the building as first responders worked the scene.