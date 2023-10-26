AMBER Alert canceled minutes after being issued for 3 children in Haywood County

WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Just minutes after being issued, the AMBER Alert for three children in Haywood County was abruptly canceled after the children were found safe.

The initial alert said a mother had failed to turn her children over to authorities after being ordered to do so by a court. The court had ruled that the children should be in their father's custody.

Less than 30 minutes after the alert was sent out to the entire state by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, the same agency issued a cancelation for it.

The mother, Ashley Bradley Lehman, was taken into custody on charges related to the issued Amber Alert.

"This is a prime example of good investigative work in conjunction with the Amber Alert system," the Haywood County Sheriff's Office said. "We appreciate the assistance of all agencies involved."

More charges could be pending for Lehman, the sheriff's office said. The incident remains under investigation.