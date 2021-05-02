Andrew Brown Jr.

Hundreds gather in Elizabeth City for Andrew Brown Jr. public viewing service

Hundreds gather for Andrew Brown Jr. public viewing service

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Hundreds marched to pay respects to Andrew Brown Jr., whose body now lays wrapped at the Museum of the Albemarle for a Sunday public viewing.

Brown, along with other social leaders, marched through several neighborhoods before the viewing on Sunday afternoon.

"Release the tape, release the tape, the whole tape, the whole tape!" the crowd chanted. "No justice no peace, no racist police."

Demonstrators demanded the release of the body camera videos that a judge decided last week that the video not be widely available for at least 30 days to protect the integrity of the investigation.

Keystone Barbershop was buzzing Saturday. Between haircuts and shape-ups, barbers and customers' hearts are heavy.

"It's a shame. He didn't have to be dead. He shouldn't be dead. But you know how it is," said William McCaffity, barber.
McCaffity has called Elizabeth City home for most of his life.

"I couldn't believe that we would go through something like this. They just went to kill the man, it looked like to me," McCaffity said.

Pasquotank County Sheriff releases names of deputies who shot at Andrew Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City

With every customer, McCaffity said Andrew Brown Jr.'s death is top of mind. And on Sunday, his family, friends and community members will be able to pay their respects after he was fatally shot by Pasquotank County Sheriff's deputies while serving a warrant.

"Elizabeth City is really standing tall in this moment," said Rev. Greg Drumwright.

On Sunday, civil rights activist Rev. Greg Drumwright will lead a march with Andrew Brown Jr.'s family before the public viewing.



'The pandemic wasn't this difficult': Elizabeth City businesses say curfew does more harm than good

