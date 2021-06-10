Official autopsy of Andrew Brown Jr. lists death as homicide by gunshot to back of head

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The state medical examiner's report on the death of Andrew Brown Jr. confirms he was killed by a gunshot to the back of the head.
The state's report was released June 10, more than a month after Brown's death.
It lists Brown's cause of death as a homicide caused by a gunshot wound to the back of the head. That finding matches up with the independent report commissioned by Brown's family.
However, the state's report and the independent report differ as to how many other gunshot wounds Brown suffered. The state's report said Brown was shot just one other time (in the arm), and it noted several other bullet holes in Brown's vehicle's trunk, back windshield, and the passenger side rear door and windshield.
The medical examiner also noted in their report that CPR and other first aid appeared to have been given to Brown after he was shot and crashed into a tree.
The medical examiner's report lists Brown's time of death at 8:33 a.m. on April 21, which is just minutes after deputies arrived to serve his warrant for arrest, according to District Attorney Andrew Womble--who decided none of the deputies involved in Brown's death should face criminal charges.
Two of the deputies involved in the shooting have since returned to work. One of them resigned.
