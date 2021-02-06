WARREN COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- For 10 months during the COVID-19 pandemic, high school kids in Warren County lost what their peers had lost everywhere: Time with friends and in classrooms, school dances and carefree afternoons.
On one mid-January night in a mostly empty gym in Creedmoor, the Warren County Eagles suffered through a loss of a different kind.
The final score was South Granville 117, Warren County 14. They had lost by 103 points.
The News and Observer's Andrew Carter has more on the story in the media player above.
This story is part of "The Lost Year," an occasional series on how the pandemic is affecting education across North Carolina.
You can read the full story here.
The Lost Year: After largest NC high school basketball loss in history, Warren County High looks for hope amid pandemic
WARREN COUNTY NEWS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News