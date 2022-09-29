Triangle Parade of Homes showcases new homes, latest technology

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Builders in Wake, Durham, Orange, and Chatham counties will open doors to homes taking part in the annual Triangle Parade of Homes.

Low inventory, higher lumber prices and supply chain issues have not stopped builders from putting on the largest open house across central North Carolina.

The event that lasts for three weekends begins Saturday.

This year more than 130 homes will be available for tour in 91 communities. Homes are priced between $350,000 and $4 million.

"People now want to be with their families and they want to be at home. They are not traveling as much so they really want Disneyland at home. So they are putting the pools, the grills, the cabanas," John Finan with Partner Exeter Building Company said.

The parade showcases new home construction where visitors discover their next floor plan or just find inspiration in the latest home technology, or outdoor living concepts.

"We've got the perfect climate for it. You can almost enjoy it year-round with the way we do our phantom screens, our heaters, it's a 12-month-out-of-the-year thing," Connie Allen, head of Design and Build for Raleigh Custom Homes said.

The Parade of homes will be held from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, and again Oct. 7-9, and Oct. 14-16.