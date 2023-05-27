Annual Walk in Durham raises money for homeless, neglected animals

Families and their four-legged friends didn't let the rainy weather stop them from the Annual Walk for Animals in Durham Saturday.

The event helped raise money and awareness for homeless and neglected pets throughout the community.

More than $120,000 was raised during the event which will benefit the Animal Protection Services of Durham and its work caring for more than 5,000 animals who rely on the organization's services each year.

