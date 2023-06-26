Student killed in shooting near Hillside High School involved in robbery before death: Warrants

The February shooting that killed Hillside High School student Anthony Feaster stemmed from a robbery, newly uncovered warrants unveil.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The February shooting that left Hillside High School student Anthony Feaster dead stemmed from a robbery, newly uncovered warrants unveil.

The warrants show that two groups of teens met up on the American Tobacco Trail, and shortly after that meeting the shooting occurred.

According to the warrants, one of the teens involved in what happened told Durham police that Feaster worked with another teen to "coordinate robbing" the other group that met on the trail.

Another detail in the warrant is that the teens were reportedly meeting up to complete a gun sale when the shooting happened.

Feaster was just 17 years old. A 15-year-old classmate was injured in the shooting.

No know arrests or criminal charges have been filed in the case.

