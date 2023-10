Both teams have the exact same record heading into the matchup at 5-1 and 3-0 in conference play.

Apex Friendship High taking on Apex High in Game of the Week

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) -- It should be a beautiful night for some Friday football under the lights when Apex Friendship High School travels down the street to face Apex High School for the Game of the Week.

Tonight's game is at 7 p.m.

Conditions at game time will be low 70s and cloudy. At 9 p.m. temperatures will be in the mid 60s.