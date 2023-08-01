After only 2 years on the job, Apex town manager Katy Crosby resigns

After only 2 years as Apex town manager, Katy Crosby submitted her resignation and in a 4-1 vote, Apex Town Council on Thursday accepted it.

Apex is looking for a new Town Manager after the abrupt departure of Katy Crosby, the first woman and first African-American to hold the position in the town.

Crosby's resignation comes two years into her tenure as Town Manager, and was approved in a 4-1 vote during a closed-door session last week.

Brett Gantt, who was the sole vote against accepting Crosby's resignation, said he couldn't provide details from the closed-door meeting but provided this statement to ABC11 on Crosby's decision:

I respect the council-manager form of local government that we have in Apex and many other municipalities across North Carolina. Success with that form of government, according to the UNC School of Government, depends on all members of the governing body and manager developing a "sense of shared vision and teamwork on behalf of the community." I did not support the Council's action regarding Manager Crosby, but was on the losing end of a 4-1 vote.

ABC11 also reached Deputy Town Manager Shawn Purvis, who will serve as interim Town Manager, by phone. Purvis said he wasn't aware of the reasons behind Crosby's decision, and wasn't a part of the meetings or conversations leading up to it. Purvis, who has worked in the Town Manager's office for over 6 years, said the town is in good position to move forward with their priorities.

Katy Crosby did not respond to ABC11's calls or messages for comment.

