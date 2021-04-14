'Art in Bloom' tickets now on sale for general public

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tickets are on sale for this year's Art in Bloom event at the North Carolina Museum of Art.
This will be the first time since 2019 that the popular event has taken place. It was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year's Art in Bloom will take place for two weekends (June 3-6 & June 10-13), giving you more options than ever before to visit.
The event allows floral designers to create stunning displays that interpret works of art in the museum's collection.
Tickets are $18 for museum members and $20 for the general public. Children under the age of 6 can enter for free.
Learn more about the event and how to get your tickets by clicking here.
