North Carolina Museum of Art announces June return of Art in Bloom

The North Carolina Museum of Art (NCMA) announced the return of its annual Art in Bloom event this summer.The unique floral art exhibit will resume in June as a dual in-person and virtual event, spanning across two consecutive weekends, June 3-6, and June 10-13."We can't wait to welcome visitors back safely to the ever-exciting Art in Bloom," says Director Valerie Hillings. "I am always inspired by the creativity of the floral designers and the excitement of our visitors when they see how these living installations also bring our Museum collection to life. After more than two years since our last Art of Bloom in March 2019, we are more than ready to celebrate the return of one of our greatest events."The event was canceled last year due to COVID-19 restrictions.NCMA will have new safety measures to place. In addition to reduced capacity, visitors will be required to wear cloth face coverings and adhere to social distancing guidance. Also, a one-way flow of traffic through the museum and hand sanitizing stations will be in place throughout.Tickets go sale Wednesday, April 7 for members, and Wednesday, April 14, for nonmembers. For more information about this year's Art in Bloom, including hours and ticket pricing, click here.