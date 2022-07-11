Weather

Sunflowers at Dix Park to reach peak bloom soon

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The sunflowers at Dix Park will reach full bloom this week, according to park officials.

The wet weekend surely helped fuel sunflower growth. Now, visitors can visit and see the park in its full beauty.

The sunflower field at Dix Park is open seven days a week from dawn until dusk. The field is located on hunt drive near the former soccer fields.

Park officials ask that all visitors stay on the paths in the field and keep children and pets from staying into the sunflowers.

Also: DO NOT PICK THE SUNFLOWERS. Look, don't touch.

Park officials said they are planning to have food trucks staked out near the field from Friday, July 22 through Sunday July 24.
