At least 2 people dead, 3 missing after tornado touches down in Bertie County

At least two people have died after a tornado touched down in Bertie County as Hurricane Isaias was passing through North Carolina overnight.

On Good Morning America on Tuesday morning, Gov. Roy Cooper said many people were injured after a tornado hit a mobile home park, and search and rescue crews were actively looking for several missing people.

County officials also confirmed that a tornado touched down in the Morning Road area of Windsor.

Bertie County Commissioner Ronald Wesson told ABC11 that 20 people were injured. Three others are unaccounted for--an adult and two children.

The Town of Ocean Isle, where Hurricane Isaias made landfall, is closed as crews assess the damage.



Isaias made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane at Ocean Isle Beach in Brunswick County at 11:10 p.m. Monday. By 6 a.m. Tuesday, the storm had moved into Virginia.

"All in all, this storm got in and got out pretty quickly," Cooper said. "And that's a good sign for potential flooding, which we hope will not be serious. So we're of course saddened by the one fatality that we know, at least that we have, but we know overall that this storm, moving quickly, that the damage was not anywhere as great as it could have been."

ABC11 meteorologist Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker noted Isaias was an exceptionally fast-moving storm and said it produced 16 tornado reports as of 10 a.m.
