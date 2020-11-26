At least one dead in Durham shooting, police say

One confirmed fatality tonight here at Liberty Street near Elizabeth in @CityofDurhamNC #abc11 pic.twitter.com/3a7Qj399oc — Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) November 26, 2020

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- At least one person was killed in a shooting Wednesday night in Durham.Officers responded to the shooting at Liberty Street and Railroad Street sometime around 7:30 p.m. The identity of the victim has not been released to the public at this time.One witness who described the scene as "chaos" to an ABC11 breaking news crew said they heard upward of 10 gunshots.The investigation has since closed Liberty Street from Elizabeth Street to Elm StreetThis is theDurham police continue to investigate the shooting.Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Durham Crimestoppers at (919) 6783-1200.