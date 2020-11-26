fatal shooting

At least one dead in Durham shooting, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- At least one person was killed in a shooting Wednesday night in Durham.

Officers responded to the shooting at Liberty Street and Railroad Street sometime around 7:30 p.m. The identity of the victim has not been released to the public at this time.

One witness who described the scene as "chaos" to an ABC11 breaking news crew said they heard upward of 10 gunshots.



The investigation has since closed Liberty Street from Elizabeth Street to Elm Street

This is the second fatal shooting in Durham this week.

Durham police continue to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Durham Crimestoppers at (919) 6783-1200.

