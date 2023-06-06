Charges filed against disruptive ATV, dirt bike drivers in Chapel Hill

Charges have been filed Monday after several dozen ATV and dirt bike drivers disrupted traffic in Chapel Hill during recent weekends.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Charges have been filed Monday after several dozen ATV and dirt bike drivers disrupted traffic in Chapel Hill.

Police said that during recent weekends, the drivers have come into town through Fordham Boulevard and Franklin Street.

Police said they've been speeding, running red lights, blocking traffic and driving onto sidewalks.

The police chief called it dangerous behavior that is not welcome in Chapel Hill.

"Many of these drivers speed, run red lights, block oncoming traffic, and drive onto sidewalks. It is extremely dangerous behavior, and it is not welcome in Chapel Hill," said Chief of Police Celisa Lehew. "Our investigators are working daily to identify and charge these drivers.

Drivers from Durham, Hillsborough and New Hill are among the six people charged.

Those charged with numerous infractions included Travone Jaron Alford, 28, of Concord, Dominick Johan Kelley, 29, of Spotsylvania, Virginia, Frederick Lenard Huff, 27, of Barco, Phillip Michael Horton, 25, of Hillsborough, Zarek Jaray Rollins, 35, of Durham, and Charles Damian Creel, 33, of New Hill.

Investigators expect to bring additional charges in these cases.

"We know from the experiences of other law enforcement agencies, the group's goal is to get officers to chase them, while other riders record the dangerous interactions," Lehew said. "We will not put the safety of our community at risk by allowing that."

Anyone with information should call 911 or contact the Chapel Hill Police Department at (919) 968-2760 (8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday). Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call Chapel Hill-Carrboro-UNC Crimestoppers at (919) 942-7515 or visit https://chapelhillcrimestoppers.com/