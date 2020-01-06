Australia fires: Here's how to help firefighters, victims, animals

Australia's wildfires have burned millions of acres, scorching an area twice the size of Maryland, and killing at least 25 people nationwide.

Thousands of firefighters are battling the more than 12-million-acre blaze. Firefighters from different regions of the world are even going to Australia to help - including Southern California firefighters who battled the devastating Saddle Ridge Fire in October.

Here's how you can help the firefighters, wildlife and victims of the fires:

Firefighters:
The NSW Rural Fire Service combats bush fires in New South Wales and benefits volunteer firefighters.

The CFS Foundation provides "immediate financial assistance and care to CFS volunteer firefighters and their families."



Wildlife:
WIRES helps preserve and actively rehabilitate Australian wildlife.

The Port Macquarie Koala Hospital helps koala and wildlife survival by raising money to buy and distribute 12 automatic drinking stations across areas that have been burnt in the fires.

The World Wildlife Foundation saves koalas that are losing their homes in the fire.



Relief Organizations:
The St. Vincenet de Paul Society provides food, clothing and recovery support.

The Australian Red Cross helps communities to prepare, respond and recover from disasters like the fires.

Salvation Army Emergency Services teams are responding to the bushfires and your donation can deliver crucial support to local communities that have been impacted by the fires.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
