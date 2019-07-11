Authorities in Durham investigating 'reckless' car meet

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Video has surfaced of a large gathering of people at a car meet that goes off course.

A driver plows into the crowd.

One person yells in the video after seeing the driver lose control.

The gathering appears to be outside of an area business.

Before the crash, people in the video are watching the driver do doughnuts around spectators.

Then the driver seems to lose control and barrels toward a group of people.

What is not clear is when or where this happened or whether anyone was injured.

ABC11 received the video from an anonymous tipster and so did law enforcement in Durham after it initially surfaced online.

State law considers this type of meet-up illegal because the driver appears reckless. Authorities want to track down the person who drove into this crowd.

The minimum charge for reckless driving is a misdemeanor.

Both Durham Police and Sheriff's Office deputies are looking into who was driving out of control. If you have information, please call Durham Police or the Durham County Sheriff's Office.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durhamreckless drivingauto newsdurham county news
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police send warning after bear makes its way around Pittsboro
Gas leak shuts down both directions of Wade Avenue in Raleigh
Hate robocalls? NC attorney general asks you to sign petition
1 trooper loses job amid investigation; two others reassigned, I-Team learns
Avocado shortage has prices soaring
Raleigh Police investigate after man injured in shooting
Son of famed Triangle architect Freelon remembers father's legacy
Show More
Injured woman found bloodied, screaming on busy Durham street
Wake County principal hopes yoga pays off in classroom
Tropical Storm Barry forms in Gulf of Mexico; continues strengthening
Trump abandons bid to include citizenship question on census
Honda owners express concerns after paint peels off their new cars
More TOP STORIES News