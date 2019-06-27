Automotive

Audi recalls 265k vehicles to fix air bags, loose trim piece

This is the Audi logo on a 2019 Audi automobile at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

DETROIT -- Audi is recalling 265,000 vehicles in the U.S. to fix two issues, a problem with air bags and a wheel trim piece that can fall off and become a hazard on the road.

The largest recall covers certain 2015 through 2019 A3 sedans and convertibles, 2015 and 2016 S3 sedans, the 2016-2018 e-Tron electric SUVs, and 2017 through 2019 RS3 cars. A faulty electrical connection can deactivate the passenger air bag. Dealers will replace an electrical connector starting Aug. 18.

The second recall includes 2018 and 2019 Q5 and SQ5 SUVs. A wheel arch cover can detach, possibly hitting other vehicles. Customers may see the cover sticking out or hear wind noise. Dealers will secure it with another screw and nut starting Aug. 2.

