Older drivers more likely to be distracted by in-car technology, AAA study says

New research shows older drivers are more distracted by technology while behind the wheel.

According to a new study from AAA and the University of Utah, on average, drivers aged 55 and older took their eyes off the road for up to eight seconds longer than younger drivers while performing simple tasks.

Those tasks include using voice commands or touch screens to do things like change the radio station and program GPS.

AAA says taking your eyes off the road for even just two seconds doubles a driver's risk of a crash.
