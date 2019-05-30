Kyron Hinton's autopsy lists cause of death as cocaine toxicity and homicide

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The drug overdose death of Kyron Hinton, the man beaten by officers during an arrest in 2018, is now also being investigated as a homicide.
The decision came after an autopsy report gave a dual cause for Hinton's Feb. 27, 2019 death. The autopsy noted cocaine toxicity and neck injuries consistent with homicide as the cause of death.
"Homicide," his mother, Vicki, said told ABC11's newsgathering partners The New & Observer. "I never thought my child would leave me this way. But he's gone now. He's very much missed and loved. I love him very much, and I hope that the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth, so help us all God, will come out."
Hinton's death came 10 months after his arrest and one day after he received an $83,000 settlement from Wake County Sheriff's Office related to an excessive force complaint from his arrest.
District Attorney Lorrin Freeman said the medical report was complete days before the trial for Wake County deputy Cameron Broadwell started.
On Wednesday, the judge unsealed the report, which was sealed during Broadwell's trial.
Freeman met with Hinton's family Wednesday to explain the findings in the medical report. Raleigh Police Department still has an ongoing investigation into Hinton's death.
Officials are expected to hold a news conference about the medical report sometime Thursday.
Broadwell pleaded guilty on May 14 for failing to carry out his duties during Hinton's arrest.
He was terminated from his position with the sheriff's office hours later.
He was sentenced to unsupervised probation for 12 months.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
Video above is from a related story.
