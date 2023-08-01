Top selling baby products for new and repeat parents

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Localish and ABC's Owned TV station sites. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than ABC Localish. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.

Being a parent is tough. One toughest parts of being a new parent is figuring out what to buy. There's an endless number of toys, gadgets, and products that are out there for your new bundle of joy.

To make it a little easier for you, here's a list of a few essential products that have thousands of positive reviews on Amazon.

1. Baby Wipes (bulk)

With over 55,000 reviews, wipes are a baby registry classic. You can never have enough baby wipes. Luckily, you can buy them in bulk here.

Image credit: Amazon

2. Fisher-Price Baby Playmat

Activity gyms are great for growing minds. This one has 4 different ways to play, and 3 smart stages that grow with your infant. This mat will get so much use, you'll be humming along to its tunes in no time.

Image credit: Amazon

3. Munchkin Sponge Bottle Brush

A good bottle brush can save you time and make sure that every sip your baby takes is safe and clean. This Munchkin Sponge bottle brush stands upright on your counter and comes with a soft rubber cleaner that can get those hard-to-reach spots.

Image credit: Amazon

3. Silicone Teether

This teether might be small, but it's mighty. With over 40,000 ratings, this teether is a go-to for parents. Pro Tip: throw it in the freezer to provide extra cooling relief.

Image credit: Amazon

5. Boudreaux's Butt Paste

This diaper rash cream has over 20,000 ratings on Amazon and for good reason. This rash cream provides quick relief, but can also prevent diaper rash when applied beforehand.

Image credit: Amazon

6. Aquaphor Baby Healing Ointment

Aquaphor can be used to soothe irritated skin and is the #1 seller in the "diaper creams" category on Amazon. Plus, parents can use it for their dry skin too!

Image credit: Amazon

7. 2-in-1 Cleansing Shampoo + Body Wash - $10.97

This Honest baby body wash is #1 on Amazon's "baby body wash" category. It's naturally derived and has a tear-free formula so you don't have to worry about your little one's precious eyes while giving them a bath.

Image credit: Amazon

8. Ergobaby Omni 360 All-Position Baby Carrier

Free up your hands and keep your baby close with this Ergobaby Baby Carrier. This carrier is the #1 best seller in "Baby & Toddler Hiking Backpacks," but it can be used in everyday situations like fun trips to the zoo and the grocery store.

Image credit: Amazon

9. White Noise Sound Machine

White noise machines can help your little one (and you) get a better night's sleep. This Homedics machine has over 59,000 ratings and is both functional and portable for those babies on the go.

Image credit: Amazon