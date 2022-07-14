Community & Events

Durham Rescue Mission helps families prepare for school year

EMBED <>More Videos

Durham Rescue Mission helps families prepare for school year

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Hundreds of families got a little extra help with their back to school shopping thanks to the Durham Rescue Mission.

This year their annual back to school event was held a few weeks early on Thursday.


Leaders say this is so year round and traditional students can get supplies.

Many families say this is a relief every year, but especially this year because inflation has made it harder on families to prepare for school.


"We come every year and we're real grateful and thankful and it's beautiful every year," Shaketa Kearney, who lives in Durham, said.

They also gave away free groceries and clothes.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsdurhamback to school
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Family: Flight changed to another country, airline asked for $30K
NC hospital suspends ICU due to 'significant' nursing shortage
Alex Murdaugh charged with murder in deaths of wife, son
Downtown Raleigh sees increase in female owned businesses
Man with first Monkeypox case in Durham County shares story
Price scanning errors on the rise in North Carolina
NC man rescued from grain silo
Show More
Historic statue of Doctor Mary McLeod Bethune unveiled in U.S. Capitol
Small business owners react to NC's 'top spot' ranking
Masks make big return amid latest omicron subvariant
Consumers, business owners find ways to save as inflation rises
2 injured in shooting near Rocky Mount convenience store
More TOP STORIES News