What to know as students in Raleigh, Durham and Fayetteville head back to the classroom

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's that time of the year for students who go to school on a traditional calendar in Wake, Durham and Cumberland counties to head back to the classroom.

The new school year brings with it some changes to things like bus routes and meal plans.

Here is what you need to know for each school district:

Wake County Public School System

Bus routes will be different for some student this year due to a bus driver shortage. Click here for updated routes.

The district said it remains 300 bus drivers short of being fully staffed. Because of this, even without any drivers calling out, an average of 3,000 students per day will arrive on a school bus up to 30 minutes late for class.

Wake County Public School System has announced changes to the upcoming school year.

Due to the rise in food costs and supply, meals have increased by 25 cents. A full-price meal at elementary school will now cost $3.25. Middle and high schools will increase to $3.50. Lunch menus for schools can be found here.

Some of the supplies for Kindergarten include crayons, headphones and disinfecting wipes. A full school supply list for grades K-5 is here.

WCPSS will also have a new superintendent heading into this school year. Dr. Robert Taylor will take over for Catty Moore who retired on July 1.

Durham Public Schools

For more bus information parents will need to log into the Edulog Parent Portal App.

The district also has created a list of important dates during the school year.

Nutrition information is found here. A calendar with important dates is also available. School supply list here.

Like with other school districts in the state and nationwide, DPS has a staffing shortage. The district recently held a job fair to fill those positions.

Cumberland County Schools

School bus information can be found here. A new app is also available for families when it comes to bus transportation.

Information on school lunches and how to apply for free or reduced lunches.

A bell schedule for all the schools is located here.

School supply list found here.

Don't forget that NC law requires all children in the state to receive certain immunizations depending on grade level. Those requirements are for students in Kindergarten, 7th grade and 12th grade.

Cumberland County Schools is offering immunization clinics to students that will be held in partnership with Cumberland County Health Department.