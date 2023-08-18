Wake Co. Schools releasing new bus routes, could impact thousands

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Parents, check your emails today. Thousands of families in Wake County will learn if their child will be impacted by the bus driver shortage. The district will be releasing new route information that has more than three thousand students arriving late to school.

This new plan has students assigned a bus route that arrives up to thirty minutes after school starts. It also means that some students will have to stay late after school since the bus will have a double route.

Wake County sent this email to parents on Thursday letting you know that even if your child was in year round school that your route might have changed. Wake County says they have a driver for every route, but they don't have any substitute drivers to cover if a bus driver is out.

If your driver calls out, the goal is to communicate to parents and try to provide bus rides to all elementary students, but delay service to middle and high school students.

School board leaders understand and share the concern for that lost classroom time. "Those students are missing all of the information they need to go on with that lesson. So it's almost like that entire lesson there're going to just be doing catch up. So I feel like it will make the learning loss even worse," said Cheryl Caulfield who is a Wake County school board member.

With the traditional school year just over a week away bus driver Leon Forte is asking for patience.

"The times that are on the pickup please make sure your kids are there ten minutes earlier and just be patient with us," he said. Buses also may run a bit slower during the first few weeks of school.