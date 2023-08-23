Opening delayed for new Northern High School in Durham

Workers are putting the finishing touches on the new Northern High School, a $90 million, 200,000-square-foot project with many modern amenities.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Public Schools announced late Wednesday that the opening for Northern High School has been delayed and the open house date has changed as well.

DPS says the new high school will open on Aug. 31. Open House has been rescheduled for Aug. 29 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

DPS said the delay is because of limited access for staff to prepare classrooms. This means they'll be working through the weekend to get classrooms ready.

This decision to delay the opening of school was made after setbacks from last week's weather event and limited our access to the building because of construction requirements, DPS said in a news release.

"A school building project subsists on timelines. When a project is this close to opening, completing the final tedious tasks requires every minute leading up to occupancy," said Fred Davis, Senior Executive Director of Building Services.

Principal Danny Gilfort and NHS teachers are communicating the news and further instructions to the student body and their families.

"Our excitement hasn't waned. We're eager to start the new year with our Northern Knights, and anticipate walking the new halls together," said Gilfort.

