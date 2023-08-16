One person was killed during the storm when a tree fell on their car.

Power outages in Durham in the thousands, widespread storm damage left behind

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Thousands of people in Durham County are without power after last night's storms. Chopper 11 captured numerous trees down and widespread damage.

Duke Energy said it will require extra workers to repair the damage.

The large-scale cleanup effort continues across the Triangle after powerful thunderstorms tore through the area Tuesday afternoon.

Durham Police confirmed to ABC11 late Tuesday that a person was killed when a tree fell on their car.

It happened on Anderson Street at Morehead Avenue and Cranford Road near Duke University's campus.

As of 7 a.m., nearly 70,000 were without power in Durham County and several thousand more were without electricity in Wake and Orange counties. Across the state, more than 116,000 were without power.

