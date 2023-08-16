78-year-old Donna Warsaw of Hillsborough was traveling north on Anderson St near Morehead Ave when a large tree fell and struck her vehicle, according to Durham PD.

78-year-old woman dies after tree falls on her SUV in Durham during severe thunderstorm

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A family is mourning the loss of a woman whose death is considered storm-related.

Durham Police confirmed to ABC11 late Tuesday that a 78-year-old woman was killed when a tree fell on her SUV Tuesday afternoon when severe weather moved through the Bull City.

The woman has been identified as 78-year-old Donna Warsaw of Hillsborough which is in Orange County.

The accident happened on Anderson Street at Morehead Avenue and Cranford Road near Duke University's campus.

Damage from the storm led to thousands of power outages, downed power lines and trees, numerous road closures, and the cancellation of school in Durham.