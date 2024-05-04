Driver ejected from car after rollover crash in Cumberland County

At about 2:30 a.m., Vander Fire Rescue was called to the 900 block of John B. Carter Road.

VANDER, N.C. (WTVD) -- A driver was thrown from a car after a rollover crash Saturday morning in Cumberland County.

Upon arrival, units said found a vehicle rollover crash, and the roof was ripped off. The area surrounding the car caught fire, which was quickly extinguished by firefighters.

The driver was taken to Cape Fear Valley Hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators said the vehicle was traveling south on John B. Carter Road when it entered a curve. The car then ran off the roadway and hit a tree. The impact caused the roof to rip off.

They said the vehicle continued rolling before landing upright partially in a ditch.