Some 20,000 students are getting ready to start a brand new 2023-2024 school year in Wake County.

WCPSS gears up to welcome year-round students for the new school year

The district said there will be 175 school buses on the road beginning Tuesday morning and are encouraging drivers to exercise care on the road.

Ahead of the start of a new year, Wake County Public School System has announced changes to the upcoming school year.

Due to the rise in food costs and supply, meals have increased by 25 cents. A full-price meal at elementary school will now cost $3.25. Middle and high schools will increase to $3.50.

"We kind of rotate. We'll buy lunch sometimes. And sometimes we'll bring lunch too," said Wake County mom Bonnie Harward. "It depends on what they have."

"Sometimes they have good stuff there," said her daughter Charlotte.

WCPSS will also debut its new relationship with the Verkada software system the district told ABC11 about in May.

The district-wide system will be used at every school and give WCPSS the ability to know who is on school campuses and protect against sex offenders, protective order and custody arrangements, and keep track of hall passes, according to the district's senior director of security.

"Anything that promotes more security for the children is amazing. It's a big worry for a lot of parents," Haward said. "In our area, there were a couple of concerns at the high school this year where my son went. There were a couple of concerns there. But you just see stories on the news in other areas and some of the tragic events that have happened. So, anything we can do to make our schools safer for our kids for the whole family is important."

For transportation, WCPSS said returning bus drivers will alert them in August for the availability of the upcoming traditional calendar school year. So, currently, they do not have updated vacancy information.

Parents are encouraged to download the Here Comes the Bus app to keep track of their child's assigned bus route.

